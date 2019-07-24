Any change to Hormuz Strait status opens door to dangerous confrontation

Military adviser to the Iranian Leader Brigadier General Hossein Dehghan made the remarks in an interview with Qatar-based Al Jazeera Arabic TV on Wednesday.

"Any change in the status of the Strait of Hormuz will open the door to a dangerous confrontation," Dehghan said, while warning against the unforeseen consequences of United Kingdom's offer of forming a European force in the Strait of Hormuz.

The military official, who formerly served as Iran's defense minister, added that either everyone enjoys security in the Strait of Hormuz and exports oil or none.

He further warned that Tehran would not negotiate with the US President Donald Trump's administration under any circumstances and that if Washington decided to go to war then all American bases in the region would be targeted.

The former defense minister also underlined that any war against Iran would be considered a war against Iran and all its allies in the whole region.

Dehghan also warned the United Arab Emirates that it has made Abu Dhabi a center for Americans to target Iran's national interests. He added that the UAE had sent representatives to Iran and they had talked of peace.

With regard to the recent changes in UAE position on the aggression on Yemeni, he said that terrible failure of Saudi Arabia and the UAE in Yemen is the major factor behind their recent changes to their approaches.

He went on to add that Iran is ready to form a coalition with its neighbors in line with its aim of peace and security in the region.

The military advisor further noted that Iran will never negotiate on its defensive missile power.

