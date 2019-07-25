  1. Politics
Baeidinejad:

IMO should be informed about UK maritime violations

TEHRAN, Jul. 25 (MNA) – Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to UK Hamid Baeidinejad said on Thursday that UK violation of international maritime rules and regulations should be notified to the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

Today, Islamic Republic of Iran submitted a partial data of violation of UK-flagged oil tanker entitled “Stena Impero” committed in the Strait of Hormuz to IMO, he added.

After colliding with a launch in the Strait of Hormuz, UK-flagged oil tanker jeopardized maritime rules and regulations with switching off its GPS tracker.

Last week on Friday, Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that UK-flagged oil tanker named “Stena Impero” was seized by IRGC forces while passing from Strait of Hormuz due to non-observing maritime rules and regulations at the request of Hormozgan province Ports and Maritime Organization (MPO).

