Iran assures Iraq of maritime security in Strait of Hormuz: report

Iran communicated this to Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi during a visit by him to Tehran on Monday, the Iraqi ministry said in a statement.

“Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (gave) reassurances to the Iraqi delegation ... around guaranteeing freedom of navigation in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz and respect for international law guaranteeing that,” the statement said.

On July 22, the Iraqi Prime Minister arrived in Tehran to meet with high-ranking Iranian officials, including the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei and President Rouhani.

In his meeting with Abdul Mahdi, President Rouhani said Iran has always been, and will be, the key guardian of security and freedom of navigation in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of Oman.

"Iran and Iraq, as two friendly and neighboring countries, can promote their cooperation in the development of regional stability and security," said Rouhani, pointing out that regional stability and security have always been important for Iran.

HJ/ 4675424