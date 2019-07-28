Japan opposes joining US-proposed coalition in Strait of Hormuz

The Japanese government remains cautious about joining a US-proposed coalition of allies to patrol the Strait of Hormuz off Iran, as the United States seems struggling to secure the participation of other countries, according to Japanese news outlets.

In an apparent sign of Washington's frustration, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in a television interview on Thursday, urged Japan, Britain, France, Germany, Norway, South Korea and Australia to join the envisioned naval coalition.

According to Nippon, in Tokyo, there is persistent opposition to sending troops to the region, given Japan's emphasis on diplomatic efforts to resolve tensions there.

In June, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited Iran, in a bid to mediate between Washington and Tehran as tension soared between the two countries following the US' continued provocative measures.

Among Japanese officials including at the Foreign Ministry, there are concerns that the possible US-led coalition could be regarded as an attempt to contain Iran, jeopardizing the diplomatic efforts, according to Nippon.

MNA/PR