IRGC Navy has full control of Persian Gulf, US Navy presence: Top commander

The Commander of the Navy of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, made the remarks in a ceremony held at the Islamic Azad University in Rey near capital Tehran on Monday.

Tangsiri attached great importance to Iran’s territorial waters, saying the country has several seas in the south with 2,200 km and in the north about 1,200 km of coastal boundaries.

“In the past, for many years, foreign powers including Portuguese, British, and the Americans used to attack our seas and colonized our territory and conducted their oppressive policies in the Persian Gulf," according to the IRGC Navy commander.

He, meanwhile, said that Iran has now full control over the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

He added that While the US and the UK do not allow the Arab states in the southern side of the Persian Gulf to have their say, Iran is a powerful country that no country dares to interfere in its affairs.

The IRGC Nay chief further noted that all the movements of the US Navy is observed by the IRGC Navy, which is in charge of the security of territorial waters in the Persian Gulf.

