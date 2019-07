“The current situation of the Islamic Republic of Iran is the best in terms of dignity and power in the West Asian region, and the recent events have shown how enemies are incapable of confronting Iran,” he said.

“Today, IRGC is a thorn in the eyes of the US and regarding the recent events, Israel, Saudi Arabia and other enemies have found out that Iran will harshly and swiftly answer their oppressiveness,” he added.

HJ/ 4675191