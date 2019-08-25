Iran will not negotiate with Trump under any circumstances

“Negotiation is not good or bad per se. However, it is very important for us who is the other side of the negotiation. We say respectfully that we do not see Trump worthy of negotiation, because we do not see him as a person who make a promise and fulfill it. He is a businessman who just want to empty the people’s pockets and look at everybody with this viewpoint,” Brigadier General Hossein Dehghan said in an interview with CBS News on Sunday as translated by Tehran Times.

The military advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran added “Trump seeks to gain concessions in negotiations and we do not accept it. Negotiations should be held in equal situation and not with someone like Trump of course.”

He noted that Trump seeks “internal exploitation” for the 2020 presidential elections and not settling an issue with Iran.

The full transcript of the interview will be published on MNA after it appears on the CBS TV website.

MNA/TT