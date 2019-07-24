Hitting 300 Saudi- UAE military targets on agenda of Yemeni forces: Official

During a ceremony on July 7, the Yemeni armed forces unveiled their new home-made weapons including Quds-1 winged missile, the high-altitude Sammad-1 (Invincible-1) reconnaissance drone, long-endurance Sammad-3 (Invincible-3) unmanned aerial vehicle as well as Qasef-2k (Striker-2k) combat drones.

High-ranking Yemeni military officials including Defense Minister Major General Mohammad Nasser Al-Atefi and Chief of the General Staff of Armed Forces Marshal Mahdi al-Mashat were attending at the Yemeni Army's exhibition.

Speaking during the meeting, Al-Mashat said that the Yemeni forces will have big surprises for the enemy with their new arms, adding that the new weapons will be a game-changer.

The Defense Minister Al-Atefi foresaw a tragic future for the Saudi and Emirati aggressors if they did not stop their aggression and did opt for peace.

The Mehr news agency conducted an interview with Abdulaziz Ahmad al-Bakir, deputy minister of the Yemeni National Salvation Government to discuss the issue further.

Al-Bakir said that unveiling the new missiles and drones suggested that the Yemeni Army had stepped in a new phase of deterrence.

He also described the new arms as a game-changer that will change the equation in favor of the Yemeni forces.

The deputy minister added that enemies were shocked after they realized that the new arms are long-range enough to target their capitals.

He added that the Yemeni Army Missiles Unit, as well as the Air Force, have added 300 new enemy targets to their list of military targets, which could be hit with the newly unveiled weapons.

The Yemeni official added that the 300 new targets include the headquarters of Saudi and Emirati military commanders inside or outside Yemeni territory as legitimate targets for the Yemeni forces.

In response to a question on recent drone attacks on Saudi airports and the threats against Emirati targets, he said that the drones have increased the deterrence power of the Yemeni side.

Al-Bakir added that the drones are divided into major kinds: some are used for reconnaissance missions while the others are used for offensive purposes.

In response to another question regarding the reports on the withdrawal of the UAE-backed troops from Yemen, the official said it was Americans and the Israelis who decided for them.

He stressed that there is a clear link and cooperation between Israelis and the Emiratis on the Yemeni issue, adding that any achievement by the Yemeni forces would be a huge blow to the Israeli enemy.

He further noted that the Israelis are handling the aggression on Yemen and the Saudi and Emiratis are just an instrument in their hands.

KI/4675174