Any mistake by enemies to lead to their own loss

Deputy Coordinator of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Naqdi said on Saturday that the region is passing through a sensitive phase, stressing that “any mistake by the enemies will lead to their own loss… If they want to continue [on this path], we will wait for [such] opportunities to do some greater moves.”

While stressing that the Islamic Republic’s military doctrine is based on deterrence, the top commander warned that if the enemies take any aggressive action, they should await Iran’s crushing and firm response.

The already high tensions between the US and Iran have been increasing since early May this year, when the US ordered the accelerated deployment of a strike group to the Persian Gulf, citing an alleged threat from Iran.

Six oil tankers have been attacked in the region in the past two months with the US putting the blame on Iran. Tehran dismissed any involvement and said the incidents were “suspicious,” an indication that it believed the US may have been staging a false flag.

On June 20, a US spy drone and another, crewed aircraft entered Iranian airspace. Iranian air defense forces shot the drone down but chose not to target the manned plane.

Later, the UK seized a supertanker carrying Iranian oil near Gibraltar, alleging that it was violating unilateral European Union sanctions by carrying crude for Syria. While Iran denied that the ship was bound for Syria, it condemned the seizure.

Tehran later impounded a British-flagged ship in the Strait of Hormuz for failing to stop after hitting an Iranian fishing boat, a violation of international maritime rules.

London has since called for the formation of a European-led mission to the Persian Gulf to ensure “safe passage” in the region. Washington has also announced its own separate plans to form an international military coalition in the Persian Gulf.

Britain and the US have yet to provide specific plans for the announced missions.

