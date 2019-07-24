Iran pens letter to UN to clarify on seizure of UK oil tanker

In the letter, Iran has clarified that UK oil tanker collided with an Iranian fishing vessel and inflicted damages on it. The letter added that some of the crew members of the Iranian vessel are in critical condition as a result of the incident.

It also said that the UK tanker ignored the warning issued by Iranian authorities. The tanker had also switched off its GPS tracker and changed its direction in a dangerous move and sailed in a wrong opposite direction.

Iran’s permanent mission to the UN further added that Iran’s move in seizing the UK tanker was necessary to maintain order and law as well as preserving maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with international rules.

The letter also stated that at the behest of Iran’s judicial authorities, an investigation into the violations of the tanker, including the damage to the environment and the Iranian fishing vessel and its crew, is underway.

Iran’s UN mission further said based on the above information, it rejected the United Kingdom’s claims relating to the Stena Impero it had submitted to the UN.

Iran further noted in the letter that all its actions have taken place in line with the aim of upholding international maritime laws, maintaining order and law and preserving the security of navigation in the sensitive Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz region.

The Iran UN mission referred to the confiscating of the fuel smuggling ‘Riah’ in the Persian Gulf as an instance to prove the legitimacy of Iranian actions.

