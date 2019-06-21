Iran dismisses receiving message from Trump through Oman

"Iran has received no letter from the US," he underlined.

In its report, Reuters claimed that an Iranian official, on condition of anonymity, told it that Iran had received a message from US President Donald Trump through Oman on Friday.

“In his message, Trump said he was against any war with Iran and wanted to talk to Tehran about various issues ... he gave a short period of time to get our response but Iran’s immediate response was that it is up to Supreme Leader (Ayatollah Ali) Khamenei to decide about this issue,” Reuters wrote.

“We made it clear that the leader is against any talks, but the message will be conveyed to him to make a decision ... However, we told the Omani official that any attack against Iran will have regional and international consequences,” Reuters also quoted another unnamed Iranian official as saying.

