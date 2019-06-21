Trump claims he called off Iran attack as it was not proportional to downing UAV

The attacks were 'not proportionate' to Tehran’s shooting down an unmanned drone, Donald Trump said in two tweets minutes ago, claiming that he was told the attacks could have killed as many as 150 Iranians.

He further bragged about the effectiveness of the US sanctions on Iran, claiming that they are 'biting.'

While hours after the incident Trump had warned Iran in a tweet saying that it had made 'very big mistake' he played down his rhetoric later on Thursday by claiming that shooting down the drone may have been done 'unintentional' and as a result of a mistake. His claims came despite the fact that Iran never said that downing the UAV had been a mistake but it said it was brought down because it had illegally crossed into Iranian airspace.

KI