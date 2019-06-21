Swiss envoy receives Iran’s protest over US drone intrusion  

In this meeting, Mohsen Baharvand, director of the Iranian Foreign Ministry department for the Americas, delivered Iran’s letter to the Swiss Ambassador Markus Leitner, whose country represents US interests in the Islamic Republic, protesting about the intrusion of US spy drone to Iranian airspace and deeming the US government responsible for the probable consequences of such provocative measures.

Providing details of how the aggression was committed as well as announcing the exact geographical coordinates of the site where the American drone was struck in the Iranian territory, Baharvand informed Leitner that the debris of the downed drone found in Iranian waters have been delivered to the armed forces of Iran and will be showcased if necessary.

The Iranian official also required this message to be conveyed that Iran is not seeking war with any country, including the United States, but the armed forces of the Islamic Republic will not tolerate any act of aggression and will react without hesitance.

He added that the armed forces of Iran try to remain tolerant to preserve the security and tranquility of the critical region of the Persian Gulf and the Oman Sea, but if the other party takes provocative actions, it will be faced with a counteractive response, the consequences of which are not predictable and every one will be incurred with losses.

The Swiss Ambassador vowed that he will immediately have the US informed of Iran’s concerns.

Before being summoned to the Foreign Ministry this morning, the Swiss envoy was called in an emergency phone conversation on Thursday night that there was "indisputable" evidence that a US drone had violated Iran's airspace.

"Even some parts of the drone’s wreckage have been retrieved from Iran’s territorial waters," Araghchi told the Swiss envoy.

