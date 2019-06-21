Any military attack would be met with reciprocal response

A day after the downing the US drone by the IRGC air force, Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council told RT Arabic the Islamic Republic of Iran takes neither Donald Trump nor his words seriously.

Shamkhani said that Trump’s hostile economic policies against Iran will get nowhere and will end up in failure.

According to the Iranian security official, Iran has never attacked any country nor will it in the future, but it will make aggressors regret if attacked.

He further said that the US military presence in the region creates tensions in the region, adding that Washington provided Iraqi Saddam regime with chemical weapons and the chemical attacks at the end of the 1980s took place with US’s green light and the support of some regional countries.

KI/4646826