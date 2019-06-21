Iran reveals images of US downed spy drone debris

Photos, published by IRIB, show the debris of this high-tech drone.

“We've retrieved sections of the US military drone in OUR territorial waters where it was shot down,” Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had tweeted on Thursday night.

In a statement issued early on Thursday, IRGC said a US-made Global Hawk surveillance drone was brought down by its Air Force near the Kouh-e Mobarak region, which sits in the central district of Jask County, after the aircraft violated Iranian airspace.

Despite US claims that the drone had been flying over international waters, Iran says it has retrieved sections of drone in its own territorial waters where it was shot down. Foreign Minister Zarif said in a tweet hours after the incident that Iran would “take this new aggression to UN & show that the US is lying about international waters.”

MAH/IRIB2456625