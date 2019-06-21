Senior cleric says Hormuz Strait a graveyard for aggressors

Speaking during Friday Prayers sermon today in Tehran, Mohammad Javad Haj Ali Akbari stressed the Global Arrogance (imperialist countries) are targeting the national will and identity of the Iranians.

Ali Akbari said that the United States has a long history of human right violations against Iran, hailing the recent release of the report on human rights violations in the United States by the Iranian Judiciary.

The senior cleric also pointed to the downing of the US reconnaissance drone by an indigenous IRGC air defense system on Thursday, stressing that the drone had sneaked into Iranian airspace and territorial waters.

He further condemned the US authorities’ claim that their drone had been flying over international waters, ridiculing the last night meeting at the White House on the incident for its insistence on the wrong claim.

“The Strait of Hormuz belongs to Iran and it has always been and will always be a graveyard for the aggressors,” he went on to underline.

The Tehran Friday Prayers Imam described the US offer of talks submitted to Iran by the Japanese prime minister during a recent visit to Tehran as a defeat for the United States, noting that the yesterday’s drone intrusion was an attempt by the US to test Iranian capabilities after their consecutive failures which received a firm response.

He further called on the Americans to apologize to Iran for the violation of the Iranian airspace, stressing that the Iranian Foreign Ministry and the Iranian government need to take the case to international bodies.

KI/4646746