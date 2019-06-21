Iran’s downing of US drone according to Article 51 of UN Charter

Speaking to IRIB hours after an American military drone had entered the Iranian airspace on Thursday and was shot down by the IRGC’s missile system in retaliation for the intrusion, Iran’s permanent envoy to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi said the Islamic Republic has sent a letter to the UN Secretary General and the rotating president of the Security Council, providing sufficient legal evidence to prove the US’ provocative and intrusive aggression.

The drone was shot down after sending warnings and in accordance with the Article 51 of the UN Charter that states the inherent right of self-defense, he added.

“We wrote to the UN Secretary General that we do not seek war, but we cannot remain passive in the face of invasion against our territorial waters, lands and airspace,” he said.

Takht-Ravanchi then called on the international community to take the necessary measures for prevention of further unlawful moves by the United States.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said “We've retrieved sections of the US military drone in OUR territorial waters where it was shot down,” adding that Iran would “take this new aggression to UN & show that the US is lying about international waters.”

