Iran vows firm response if US retaliates for drone downing: report

"The US has no right for a military response after Iran reacted to this infringement. Iran is determined to offer a firm response to any aggression", Khosravi told Sputnik hours after the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps shot down a US military drone for violating Iran’s airspace.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has expressed Tehran's intentions to prove that the United States is lying in its claim that its drone had been flying over international waters when it was shot down.

“We've retrieved sections of the US military drone in OUR territorial waters where it was shot down,” said FM Zarif, disproving Trump’s claim that the drone had been flying over international waters.

“At 00:14 US drone took off from UAE in stealth mode & violated Iranian airspace. It was targeted at 04:05 at the coordinates (25°59'43"N 57°02'25"E) near Kouh-e Mobarak,” Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a tweet late Thursday.

Zarif also said that Iran would take the case of the US aggression to the United Nations.

MNA/PR