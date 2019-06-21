Debris proves US drone conducting espionage in Iran’s airspace: IRGC

The fact that Iran possesses sections of the drone debris proves that it had violated Iran’s airspace and had been conducting acts of espionage, said Hajizadeh, Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force on Friday.

He made the remarks while revealing the debris of US Global Hawk drone which was brought down by IRGC on Thursday after intruding into Iranian borders.

He went on to say that sections of the drone were afloat on Iran’s territorial waters and Iranian forces collected them after the the drone was shot down, and then sent the debris Tehran.

The commander said that Iranian forces had warned the US drone in two stages but 'unfortunately' there was no response. “The last warning was issued by Iran’s Army at 3:55 AM local time,” he said, noting that the IRGC targeted and shot down the drone at 4:05 AM after it didn’t refrain from invading the Iranian airspace.

“The country’s national security is our redline,” he reiterated.

Meanwhile, US claims that the drone was in international airspace when shot by an Iranian missile, without providing any evidence to back up the claim. Iran says it will take the US aggression to the United Nations.

