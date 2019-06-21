  1. Politics
21 June 2019 - 20:33

National Cartographic Center confirms downed US UAV was in Iran’s territorial waters

TEHRAN, Jun. 21 (MNA) – The National Cartographic Center of Iran has confirmed that the US down that was downed yesterday by IRGC air force had been flying over Iranian territorial waters.

Despite the US claims that their downed UAV was in international airspace, the National Cartographic Center of Iran said on Friday that it had been flying over Iranian territorial waters.

“Based on the data received and the surveys conducted by the specialists at National Cartographic Center of Iran, the American UAV was destroyed 8 miles off the coastline of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Hormozgan Province between Kartan and Kuh Mubarak,” the National Cartographic Center of Iran said in its report released on Friday.

The report stresses that "the downed US drone had definitely been in Iran’s waters and there is no room for doubt on that."

