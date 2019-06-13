  1. Politics
Violating int’l treaties not beneficial for anyone: Rouhani

TEHRAN, Jun. 13 (MNA) – In a meeting with high-ranking delegations of Iran and Japan, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned that Violating international treaties is not beneficial for every one.

Speaking late on Wednesday at the meeting of high-ranking delegations of Iran and Japan, President Hassan Rouhani said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran is very interested in development of relations with Japan and we hope that this visit becomes a turning point if Tehran-Tokyo relations”.

President welcomed the development and deepening of Tehran-Tokyo relations and stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran is willing to develop friendly, long-term ties with Japan.

