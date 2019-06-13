Violating int’l treaties not beneficial for anyone: Rouhani

Speaking late on Wednesday at the meeting of high-ranking delegations of Iran and Japan, President Hassan Rouhani said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran is very interested in development of relations with Japan and we hope that this visit becomes a turning point if Tehran-Tokyo relations”.

President welcomed the development and deepening of Tehran-Tokyo relations and stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran is willing to develop friendly, long-term ties with Japan.

