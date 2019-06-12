Rouhani officially welcomes Japanese PM at Sa'dabad Palace

According to the official website of Iranian Presidency 'president.ir', President Hassan Rouhani officially welcomed the Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe on Wednesday afternoon at Sa'dabad Cultural-Historical Complex in Tehran.

After the national anthems of both countries were played, President Rouhani and Prime Minister Abe reviewed the honour guards and introduced their accompanying delegations to each other.

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Prime Minister of Japan then sat down for a meeting after the ceremony.

The meeting of the delegations of the two countries will be held after the private meeting of the heads of the Iranian and Japanese governments.

KI/PR