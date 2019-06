He was received by the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif at Mehrabad International Airport in Tehran.

During his two-day stay in Tehran, Abe will meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday and the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei the day after.

Before departing from Tokyo, the Prime Minister said that he wanted to have candid talks with the Iranian leadership to secure stability in the Middle East.

