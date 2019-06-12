Abe's visit result of Iran’s logical approach: Parl. speaker

“We always hold dialogues with our friends and countries that are interested [in dialogue] on international and regional affairs. Japan is one of the countries that has always consulted with and has had economic transactions with the Islamic Republic of Iran over the past years,” the Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said about Shinzo Abe’s ongoing visit to Tehran.

Larijani also said that the Islamic Republic of Iran's policy is to resolve issues through dialogue, adding "if different parties … act properly, resolving the issues will be easier.”

“Unfortunately, the Americans are creating problems," he said, adding “the presence of Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tehran is the result of Iran's logical approach, which pursues issues through dialogue.”

