Rouhani, Abe pay visit to Iran-Japan relations expo

On Wednesday evening, the two high ranking officials jointly visited Iran-Japan Exhibition of the 90th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations in Tehran.

Japanese Prime Minister who arrive in Tehran on Wednesday visited the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei on Thursday morning in Tehran.

Stressing that Iran won't negotiate with the US, Leader of the Islamic Revolution told visiting Japanese PM that he doesn't consider US President Trump worth sending a message.

