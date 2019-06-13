  1. Politics
13 June 2019 - 16:05

Rouhani, Abe pay visit to Iran-Japan relations expo

TEHRAN, Jun. 13 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Japanese Prime Minster Shinzo Abe paid a visit to the exhibition held on the occasion of the 90th anniversary of the two sides’ diplomatic ties.

On Wednesday evening, the two high ranking officials jointly visited Iran-Japan Exhibition of the 90th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations in Tehran.

Japanese Prime Minister who arrive in Tehran on Wednesday visited the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei on Thursday morning in Tehran.

Stressing that Iran won't negotiate with the US, Leader of the Islamic Revolution told visiting Japanese PM that he doesn't consider US President Trump worth sending a message.

