Stability in ME important for economic prosperity all over world

Speaking alongside President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran on Wednesday evening, Shinzo Abe, Japan’s Prime Minister, said that the tensions in the Middle East region are increasing, urging for intensifying efforts against breakout of war.

“The peace and stability of the Middle East region is essential not only for the prosperity of this region, but also for the prosperity of the entire world. Japan wishes to make its utmost efforts in reducing the tensions,” Abe asserted, adding that his trip to Iran was in line with the goal of reducing tensions.

The Japanese prime minister also stressed that Iran should be able to play its constructive role, praising the Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Khamenei for issuing a fatwa banning any kinds of weapons of mass destructions including nuclear arms.

KI/4639432