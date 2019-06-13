Japanese PM visits National Museum of Iran

As reported, Iran's Ambassador to Japan and Japanese Ambassador to Iran accompanied Abe in this visit.

Earlier on Thursday morning, Abe visited the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei.

Rouhani officially welcomed PM Abe on Wednesday afternoon at Sa'dabad Cultural-Historical Complex in Tehran.

After the national anthems of both countries were played, President Rouhani and Prime Minister Abe reviewed the honour guards and introduced their accompanying delegations to each other.

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Prime Minister of Japan then sat down for a meeting after the ceremony.

