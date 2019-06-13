5 Trump's requests from Leader of Islamic Revolution, Leader’s straight answers

Political experts and media believed that Abe is having Trump’s confidential message to the Iranian Leader and it came out true after the content of that letter was revealed on Thursday.

However, in their joint meeting in Tehran on the same day, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution told Japanese PM that he doesn't consider US President Trump worth sending a message, stressing that Iran won't negotiate with the US.

In reaction to Abe’s remarks saying “I am here to convey Trump’s message to you,” Leader of the Islamic Revolution said that “I do not consider Trump, as a person, deserving to exchange messages with. We will not negotiate with the United States.”

Here are Trumps’ five requests and the Leader’s direct answers to them:

Trump: The US is not intended to change the regime in Iran.

Leader: This is a lie for if the US could do that it would but this is what US is not capable of doing.

Trump: We want to re-negotiate nuclear issues.

Leader: Iran held talks with the US for five to six years over nuclear issues and reached a conclusion but the US withdrew from the deal. This is not reasonable to re-negotiate things with a country who has ruined all the agreements.

Trump: The US seeks to prevent Iran from achieving nuclear weapons

Leader: We disagree with nuclear weapons and I have announced it Haram in a Fatwah but you should know that if we wanted to make nuclear weapons the US could not prevent us.

Trump: The US is ready to start honest negotiations with Iran.

Leader: We do not believe in that, since honest negotiations are far from a person like Trump. Honesty is rare among American officials.

Trump: Holding talks with the US will make Iran improve.

Leader: Under the mercy of God, we will improve without having negotiations with the US and despite the imposed sanctions.

