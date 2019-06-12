Zarif raps US enmity, propaganda against Iran

In their first round of talks, Zarif welcomed the Japanese officials’ visit to Tehran referring to the 90-year-old warm diplomatic, economic and cultural ties between the two sides.

“US has been waging an economic war with our nation and we are daily faced with its propaganda and enmity,” Zarif lamented.

“Under such tough conditions, we will find a way to secure the welfare of our nation including reviewing our budget and adopting non-oil monetary policies,” he added.

The Japanese FM for his turn, expressed content about his presence in Iran calling Prime Minister Abe’s visit to Iran historic.

“Iran is an important country in the region and we believe that everybody will benefit from less regional tensions,” he said, “Japan is ready to do all is needed to reduce tensions.”

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrived in Tehran on Wednesday evening to hold talks with senior Iranian officials on bilateral and international issues.

He was received by Zarif at Mehrabad International Airport in Tehran and later welcomed by President Rouhani at Sa'adabad Palace.

During his two-day stay in Tehran, Abe will meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday and the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei the day after.

