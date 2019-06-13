I don't consider Trump worth sending a message

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei on Thursday morning in Tehran. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani also attended the meeting.

In reaction to Abe’s remarks saying “I am here to convey Trump’s message to you,” Leader of the Islamic Revolution said that “I do not regard Trump deserved to exchange messages and have no response for him.”

]n this meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei stressed that Iran will not negotiate with the United States of America and asserted: I do not consider Trump, as a person, deserving to exchange messages with. We will not negotiate with the United States.

The Japanese Prime Minister told the Leader of the Revolution In this meeting: "I would like to give you a message from the President of the United States."

Ayatollah Khamenei responded by pointing out the ingenuity and untrustworthiness of the United States and argued: We do not doubt your sincerity and goodwill.

However, regarding what you mentioned about the President of the U.S., I do not consider Trump as a person worth exchanging any message with and I have no answer for him, nor will I respond to him in the future.

Ayatollah Khamenei added: "What I am going to say is part of our talks with the Japanese Prime Minister. Because we consider Japan a friend of ours. Although, there are some complaints."

Quoting the Japanese Prime Minister that Trump told him: "The United States is not after regime change in Iran," the Supreme Leader insisted: "Our problem with the United States is not about regime change. Because even if they intend to do pursue that, they won’t be able to achieve it; just as previous U.S. presidents tried to destroy the Islamic Republic of Iran during the past 40 years, and failed. What Trump says, that he is not after regime change, is a lie. For, if he could do so, he would. However, he is not capable of doing it.

Pointing out the Japanese Prime Minister's remarks regarding the United States’ request to negotiate with Iran about the nuclear issue, Ayatollah Khamenei held: "The Islamic Republic of Iran negotiated for 5, 6 years with the United States and the Europeans—the P 5+1—which led to an agreement. But the United States disregarded and breached this definite agreement. So, what common sense would once again allow negotiations with a state that has thrown away everything that was agreed upon?"

