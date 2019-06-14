Iran always trying to safeguard regional peace, security

He made the remark at Mehrabad Airport on Thursday before leaving Tehran to attend SCO and CICA summits in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

He maintained that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Kyrgyzstan is very important and many topics related to regional security will be discussed during the event.

"Regional security in the very critical Persian Gulf region, the Middle East, and the entire Asia and the world are very important to Iran," he said.

Important countries such as Russia and China are attending the SCO, he said, adding, "These two important countries are Iran’s friends, as well as the two signatories to the Iran nuclear deal. It is important for us to discuss the nuclear deal with these countries.”

The US has violated its commitments to the nuclear deal and Resolution 2231 of the Security Council, he said, adding “What the United States is doing today is beyond violating a resolution and agreement.”

"What the US is doing is waging an economic terrorism. Washington has started an open war with a nation, especially with the lower class and the underprivileged section of our society. Of course, we will definitely win this war," he said.

"The aim of all of these summits is security and combatting terrorism. Terrorism of any type is condemned. Economic terrorism is one of the very bad types of terrorism, and this is what happening today,” he added.

Rouhani then referred to the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) summit in Tajikistan and said, "This summit is comprised of countries which are seeking interaction and confidence-building in Asia.”

Rouhani will hold talks with leaders of participating countries, including China and Russia, on the sidelines of the summits.

