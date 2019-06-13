Abe's meeting with Leader useful, friendly: Zarif

As he wrote on Twitter, "Fruitful talks with FM @konotaromp followed by historic visit of PM @AbeShinzo. Pres. @HassanRouhani & Ayatollah @khamenei_ir held extensive, friendly & useful talks with PM Abe."

"Cause of tension is clear: US violation of JCPOA & imposition of economic war on Iranian people," he added.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei on Thursday morning in Tehran.

Stressing that Iran won't negotiate with the US, Leader of the Islamic Revolution told visiting Japanese PM that he doesn't consider US President Trump worth sending a message.

