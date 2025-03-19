  1. Politics
Mar 19, 2025, 10:51 PM

Trump sets two-month deadline for new Iran nuclear deal

Trump sets two-month deadline for new Iran nuclear deal

TEHRAN, Mar. 19 (MNA) – US President Donald Trump issued a letter to Iran setting a two-month deadline for the creation of a new nuclear deal, according to a report by American media on Wednesday.

US President Donald Trump told Iran in a recently delivered letter that his nation has a two-month deadline to reach a new nuclear accord, according to a person familiar with its content, American-Israeli Axios website reported on Wednesday. 

The report by the Axios could be part of a psychological warfare against Tehran in continuation of the recently increased pressures by Washington. Iran has vowed it will not negotiate with the current US administration which has imposed the Maximum Pressure Campaign, warning that it will respond to any military threats with force.

MNA

News ID 229781

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News