Trump sets two-month deadline for new Iran nuclear deal

US President Donald Trump told Iran in a recently delivered letter that his nation has a two-month deadline to reach a new nuclear accord, according to a person familiar with its content, American-Israeli Axios website reported on Wednesday.

The report by the Axios could be part of a psychological warfare against Tehran in continuation of the recently increased pressures by Washington. Iran has vowed it will not negotiate with the current US administration which has imposed the Maximum Pressure Campaign, warning that it will respond to any military threats with force.

MNA