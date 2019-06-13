Accusing Iran for escalating tensions in Persian Gulf, UAE, Germany call for it to refrain

The statement came after Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan official visit to Germany.

The statement said both countries reaffirmed “the urgency for all actors in the regions to refrain from any actions that could escalate existing tensions”.

This is while UAE besides Saudi Arabia, as well as US and the Zionist regime officials have constantly come up with claims that Iran is trying to threaten their interests or attack their bases in Iraq or other countries, but none of these claims have ever been supported with any kind of solid or credible evidence.

They have mentioned the name of Iran next to every incident and attack in the region, even though they were never able to prove any of these accusations and occasionally they even indirectly took their claims back.

For instance, after Fujairah explosion, these states immediately blamed Iran and announced that Tehran should receive a response for it, but now they are incapable of proving their claims. US blamed Iran for the incident just two days after the attack.

Despite all international laws and customs, US officials, such as Mike Pompeo, Brian Hook and even Donald Trump openly blamed Iran and tried to create an anti-Iran atmosphere.

In Tweeter, some pro-Saudi users posted a video, trying to show that Iran was involved in explosions in Fujairah; while it was later revealed that the video was in fact of a Greek ship in some place other than Persian Gulf.

Saudi Arabia and UAE itself have constantly proven to be the main states who create tension and conflict in the region. As long as they don’t change their policies in Middle East, and specially their policies toward Iran, the tension will continue, as Iran has repeatedly announced that it devises its policies based on mutual respect and peaceful interaction with countries in the region.

MNA/PR