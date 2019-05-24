  1. Politics
24 May 2019 - 13:49

US troops hands tremble with fear in PG: IRGC spox

TEHRAN, May 24 (MNA) – The chairman of Intifada and Quds Department of the Coordinating Council of Islamic Propagation said that the hands of US troops in the Persian Gulf are trembling with fear.

Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif, the chairman of Intifada and Quds Department of the Coordinating Council of Islamic Propagation, who is also Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Spokesman, made the remarks before Friday prayers sermon in Tehran.

He said that the Iranian forces are more prepared than ever to confront enemies.

The US intimidation tactics will yield no results, he said, describing the US troops in the Persian Gulf as 'look pale'.

Stating that the Palestinian nation was awakened by the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran, Sharif said that the US moves against the Palestinians, including the embassy move to Quds, recognizing Quds as the capital of the Zionist regime, recognizing Israeli sovereignty over Golan Heights as well as their planned Deal of the Century are aimed at destroying the Palestinian cause.

He stressed that the Islamic Ummah will not allow the dreams of the Zionist regime and their American backers to come true.

