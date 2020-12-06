Preserving Iranian scientist path frightening Zionist Regime

Speaking in a ceremony on Tuesday, Brigadier General Ramazan Sharif, the spokesman for the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) made some remarks over malicious acts of the Zionist Regime in West Asia (Middle East) such as assassinating the nuclear scientists of Iran, Iraq, and Egypt.

Zionist Regime does all its efforts to prevent the Islamic Word attain scientific achievements, he said adding, “Today, however, under the light of the Islamic Revolution, Iran has achieved independence in all fields of politics, science, the economy as well as military and defense issues.”

Referring to the terror attack in which Mohsen Fakhri Zadeh an Iranian top nuclear scientist was martyred, Sharif said, “The assassination of a scientist on the street with a satellite device can not undermine our security.”

He also spoke about the guidelines of the Leader over continuing the path of Iranian nuclear scientist, stressing that this is exactly what frightens the Zionist Regime.

Stating that the Zionist Regime is Iran’s enemy who will never stop its foolish move against the Islamic Republic he stressed, “Zionist Regime must await Iran’s response over its hostile move.’’



