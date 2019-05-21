Sacred Defense taught enemies military option cannot be used against Iran

“Enemies say that they are no longer after a military war with Iran. The reason is the resistance that the Iranian nation displayed during eight years of Sacred Defense [Iran-Iraq war] and taught enemies that military option would not work for them. And it has taken away their courage to attack Iran in the past 30 years,” he said on Monday in a local ceremony in Tehran.

The pattern of resistance in Sacred Defense years should now be implemented in the economic war against Iran by the United States, added the member of Iran’s Expediency Council.

Americans are after gaining privileges by adopting a maximum-pressure policy on Iran, he said, highlighting that the Iranian nation is looking for "constructive" interaction, not a "losing" one.

