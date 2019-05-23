US naval vessels, under full control of IRGC, Army

Over the years, Persian Gulf has been surrounded by IRGC and Army forces of the country, he said, adding, “everything is under our strict control in the northern part of Strait of Hormuz in particular.”

Speaking in a local ceremony late on Wednesday, he pointed to some threats waged by US government against the noble nation of Islamic Iran and said, “obviously, US government has tried to tarnish real image of Islamic Iran since the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution over the past forty years.”

Immediately after the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1978, US government started its animosity and enmity towards the Islamic Revolution, he reiterated.

Today, US has the minimum number of naval fleet in the Persian Gulf, so that there is no room to worry since IRGC and Army forces of the country have thorough control in the Persian Gulf, Brigadier General Fadavi stated.

MA/FNA13980301001222