Rocket attack on US embassy in Iraq part of Saudi’s chaos policy: MP

“Both the rocket attack on US embassy and the inviting of Arab leaders are parts of Saudi Arabia’s chaos-making policy in the region,” Chairman of Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, wrote in a tweet on early Tuesday.

He was referring to a rocket attack incident inside Baghdad's Green Zone Sunday night, where many foreign embassies are located. The attack had no casualties, and no group has yet claimed responsibility for it.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has invited Persian Gulf and Arab leaders to convene emergency summits on May 30 in Mecca. The Saudi foreign ministry has cited reasons for the summits as “sabotage attacks” on four oil tankers, including two belonging to Saudi Arabia, off the coast of Fujairah in the UAE, as well as the retaliatory drone strikes carried out by Yemeni army forces on two major oil pumping stations in the Kingdom.

