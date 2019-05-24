Senior cleric urges for large turnout for Quds Day rallies

The Friday prayers sermon in Tehran this week was led by Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Movahhedi Kermani, during which he focused his remarks on the necessity of curbing rising living costs and helping the poor.

Ayatollah Kermani called on the government to curb inflation and the rise in living costs.

He said that taxation is the government’s right but only the rich has to be asked for tax instead of the poor.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he described the Quds Day as ‘the symbol of Islamic unity,’ calling for a huge turnout for the rallies to mark the international day next Friday.

Quds Day, officially called International Quds Day, is an annual event held on the last Friday of Ramadan that was initiated by Late Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Khomeini in 1979 to express support for the Palestinians and oppose Zionism.

