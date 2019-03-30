  1. Sports
30 March 2019 - 18:49

Perspolis wins 89th Tehran derby against Esteghlal 1-0

Perspolis wins 89th Tehran derby against Esteghlal 1-0

TEHRAN, Mar. 30 (MNA) – The 89th Tehran Derby between two Iranian giant football clubs Perspolis and Esteghlal Tehran as part of the Persian Gulf Pro League was held on Saturday in Tehran's Azadi Grand Stadium and ended with a 1-0 victory for the reds (Perspolis).

The two traditional rivals in Tehran Esteghlal and Perspolis held their 89th edition of Tehran Derby also known as Red-Blue Derby at 100,000-capacity Azadi Grand Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

This time the reds (Perspolis) which is currently at the top of the Persian Gulf Pro League and has won the last two seasons won the match through a header by Nouroallahi at the minute of 20.

The blues had the chance at the end of the first half to level the match on a penalty shootout but Farshid Esmeaeli failed to hit the target and the ball went out above the post.  

With this win, Perspolis has so far defeated its homie 22 times while Esteghlal has had 26 wins. In the rest of face offs the two had to share the points in draws.

KI

News Code 143694
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News