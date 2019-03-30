Perspolis wins 89th Tehran derby against Esteghlal 1-0

The two traditional rivals in Tehran Esteghlal and Perspolis held their 89th edition of Tehran Derby also known as Red-Blue Derby at 100,000-capacity Azadi Grand Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

This time the reds (Perspolis) which is currently at the top of the Persian Gulf Pro League and has won the last two seasons won the match through a header by Nouroallahi at the minute of 20.

The blues had the chance at the end of the first half to level the match on a penalty shootout but Farshid Esmeaeli failed to hit the target and the ball went out above the post.

With this win, Perspolis has so far defeated its homie 22 times while Esteghlal has had 26 wins. In the rest of face offs the two had to share the points in draws.

