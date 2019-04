Hiroshi Yamauchi and Jun Mihara from Japan will be Sato's assistant referees in the upcoming match.

Esteghlal earned a 2-1 victory over Al Hilal on the first leg (April 8) to keep its hopes alive in the AFC Champions League campaign.

The Iranian football club now stands third in Group C with four points, two points behind the leader Al Hilal and head-to-head with Al Duhail.

MR/4595587