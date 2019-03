TEHRAN, Mar. 06 (MNA) – Persepolis of Iran began their 2019 AFC Champions League Campaign with a 1-1 all draw against Pakhtakor of Uzbekistan in Group D, in a match played at Tehran's Azadi Stadium on Tuesday. Pakhtakor managed to open the scoring after just 5 minutes of play. Parity was restored after 20 minutes when Mario Budimir found the net with a low shot from inside the box.