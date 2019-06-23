Croatian Ante Cacic to lead Persepolis FC in place of Branko Ivankovic: report

The Persepolis authorities have reportedly reached a preliminary agreement with another Croatian Coach Ante Čačić to replace his fellow Croatian Branko Ivankovic, who recently separated from the Iranian most popular team and joined the Saudi Al-Ahli FC.

Čačić and Persepolis are reported to sign a contract in Istanbul, Turkey as soon as tomorrow night.

The Croatian managed his country's national football team between 2015-2017, and has also coached various football teams including the Lokomotiva (2011) and Dinamo Zagreb(2011-2012).

KI/4649075