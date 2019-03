The match between Iran's Esteghlal Tehran football club and Al Duhail of Qatar was held at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium stadium, Doha, on Tuesday afternoon, which ended with a 3-0 win for the Qatari team.

Meanwhile, another Iranian giant Perspolis, which was the vice champion of 2018 AFC Champions League, did not display a good performance and only drew 1-1 in a home match against Uzbekistan's Pakhtakor Tashkent in the Group D.

KI