Islamic Revolution relies on youth power, faith: Gen. Jafari

Addressing a ceremony on commemoration of the martyrs of the 1979 Islamic Revolution and the Sacred Defense (eight-year Iraq-Iran war) in Tehran on Friday, Major General Jafari said the Islamic Revolution has always relied on its youth, the generation who steps up to start another part of the Great Jihad [selfless endeavor] for building a great Iran.

He pointed to the significant role of the youth during the Sacred Defense as a triumphant experience for the Islamic Republic when the government trusted its younger generation.

“On the onset of the war, the Liberals tried to talk Imam Khomeini into negotiating with the enemy saying that we do not have the power to counter them… they did not believe in people’s will and power,” the General said.

However, Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Revolution, trusted the young generation’s faith and power and now, the forty years of pride, are the results of his trust.

The IRGC chief also pointed to the recent terrorist attack in southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan province, which killed 27 IRGC personnel and wounded 13, saying the Revolutionary forces will exact a stern and crushing revenge on the plotters, perpetrators, and supporters of the heinous crime.

Major General Jafari described the terrorist attack as a sign of enemies’ frustration over the huge turnout of millions of Iranians to the February 11 rallies to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

He described the people’s participation in the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution celebrations as ‘a miraculous epic’ which struck a strong slap in the face of global domination system led by the United States and the Israeli regime.

MNA/4542549