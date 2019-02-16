  1. Politics
16 February 2019 - 10:53

National Security Committee to review Zahedan terror attack

National Security Committee to review Zahedan terror attack

TEHRAN, Feb. 16 (MNA) – Chairman of National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of Iranian Parliament, Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh announced that the committee will hold special sessions to review Zahedan terror attack on Feb. 17-18.

National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of Iranian Parliament will hold special sessions on reviewing the causes of Wednesday's terrorist attack on IRGC personnel in Sistan and Baluchistan province, Warsaw conference and the developments after the celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, Falahatpisheh noted on Saturday.

Since the massive turnout in Feb. 11 rallies was a major component of power and as the failure of Americans in Warsaw conference showed that they cannot rely on international tools, we will also review and examine in the special sessions the measures to be taken by Foreign Ministry in this regard, he added.

LR/FNA13971127000186

News Code 142557
Lachin Rezaian

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News