National Security Committee to review Zahedan terror attack

National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of Iranian Parliament will hold special sessions on reviewing the causes of Wednesday's terrorist attack on IRGC personnel in Sistan and Baluchistan province, Warsaw conference and the developments after the celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, Falahatpisheh noted on Saturday.

Since the massive turnout in Feb. 11 rallies was a major component of power and as the failure of Americans in Warsaw conference showed that they cannot rely on international tools, we will also review and examine in the special sessions the measures to be taken by Foreign Ministry in this regard, he added.

LR/FNA13971127000186