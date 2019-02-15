IRGC powerfully protects Iran's national security

In a post on his Twitter account to sympathize with the families of 27 martyrs of Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, Amir-Abdollahian ensured the world that the security guards of Iran will protect the borders, national interests and the people with utmost authority and power.

The IRGC personnel were traveling between the cities of Zahedan and Khash, in Sistan and Baluchestan Province on Wednesday, when their bus was targeted in a car bomb attack.

The attack killed 27 IRGC members and wounded 13 others with the so-called Jaish ul-Adl terrorist group claiming responsibility for the bombing.

