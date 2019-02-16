IRGC cmdr. urges Pakistan to intensify fight against terrorism

Addressing the funeral ceremony of the martyrs a recent deadly terrorist attack in Sistan and Baluchestan province, which killed 27 IRGC personnel, General Jafari call on the Pakistani government and the security and military institutions of the neighboring country to embarke on the necessary measures to fight the terrorist groups to put an end to their anti-security actions, which are detrimental to the interests of both nations of Iran and Pakistan.

The IRGC commander said that in case Pakistan does not fulfill its responsibilities in the fight against the terrorists that are based on its soil, Iran will follow its international rights and to inflict crushing punishment on the Takfiris, who are sponsored by the spy agencies of some regional and trans-regional countries.

“The heinous terrorist measure in Sistan and Baluchestan has increased the IRGC’s and other armed forces’ will and determination to continue the path of the martyrs to protect the integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” General Jafari added.

A Takfiri suicide bomber targeted a bus carrying Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) personnel in southeastern Sistan and Baluchistan province near the border with Pakistan late on Wednesday, martyring 27, and wounding 13 more.

The so-called Jaish ul-Adl terror group, which is based across the border in Pakistan and is responsible for kidnapping Iranian border guards and carrying out other terrorist attacks of this kind in Zahedan over the past years, has claimed responsibility for the Wednesday night's terrorist attack on social media.

