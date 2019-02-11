No power in world can divert us from our right path

Speaking on the 40th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution on Monday, Jafari said "the authority and power of the Islamic Republic of Iran at the present time is way much better than before, and this is due to the massive turnout of Iranian nation at the scenes, as well as their sypathy and unity."

He added that "the Islamic Republic of Iran has always been able to influence the world, and ows this to the nation who is always present on the scene."

Major General Jafari stated that the Islamic Revolution has become matured, thanks to its nation, and will grow stronger over time.

"The presence of young people from the third and fourth generations of the Islamic Revolution shows that this massive popular movement is unstoppable and no power in the world will be able to divert us from our right path, Jafari noted.

